Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta farmers pledge support for AFAN chair, scribe – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Delta farmers pledge support for AFAN chair, scribe
Vanguard
Farmers in Delta State have resolved unanimously to give their unreserved support to the Delta State Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Mr. Anthony Chukwujindu Umunna and Secretary, Mrs. Esther Jaho Oghenewhere-led executive …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.