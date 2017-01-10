Delta farmers pledge support for AFAN chair, scribe

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

Farmers in Delta State have resolved unanimously to give their unreserved support to the Delta State Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Mr. Anthony Chukwujindu Umunna and Secretary, Mrs. Esther Jaho Oghenewhere-led executive committee.

Speaking at a gathering of the association in Asaba, farmers drawn from the three senatorial districts pledged their loyalty and commitment to them, in order to move the association to an enviable height.

The farmers said that though the state secretary of the association was newly elected, she had proved to be efficient within a short period of assumption of office, describing her as a trustworthy, focused and God sent, who would support the chairman and other executive members of the association to put farmers in their rightful position.

The chairman, Mr. Umunna and the Secretary, Oghene where in a joint statement commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Austine Chikezie, for their joint efforts in ensuring that farmers in the state benefit from the Bank of Agriculture loan scheme.

