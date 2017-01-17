Delta Govt Moves To End Alleged Hostilities Against Contracting Firms

…MAY SANCTION ERRING CONTRACTORS

…ARNS AGAINST REFUSE DUMP ON DRAINAGES, 3 ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL REFUSE DUMP

Piqued by litany reports of alleged hostilities against contracting firms, the Delta State Government has moved to end undue interference by suspected irate youths in host communities.

Strong indications are that irate youths of host communities allegedly attack contracting firms, in most cases injure the contractors and confiscate their working equipment when their bid to “obtain” them fails.

But Chief James Augoye, the State Commissioner for Works who announced the decision of the state government to curb such unruly activities yesterday while inspecting ongoing projects across the state, said government had taken steps to ensure contracting firms engaged for roads’ projects are not harassed or attack by suspected irate youths in the host communities was saying that among the measures would be stiffer punishment on alleged attackers, only contracting firm, the Commissioner condemned in clear terms the recent attack on a contracting firm (name withheld) handling the rehabilitation and overlay of the 8.7kilometers of Ozoro/Oleh road in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State.

His words: “The State Government is very concern about reports of alleged attacks on contracting firm in host communities, and there are stiffer punishment that would be meted out on anybody found wanting or any irate youths caught in the act” disclosing that erring contractors and un-certified contracting firms who have not completed their works in accordance with required standard/specification, may be sanctioned.

The Commissioner who was at Uvwie, Effurun, Ughelli, Isoko and Udu communities for roads’ inspection, said the Okowa led administration was poised to providing sustainable roads’ network for Deltans, adding: “the state government will not pay for shoddy jobs”.

At the ongoing rehabilitation works on PTI/Jakpa road, Effurun market, and the 1.1 kilometer Okpe-Olomu road in Ughelli North including the rehabilitation of the NPA bypass, Chief Augoye said that a soil test had been carried out before embarking on the concrete pavement of the road, adding fresh level of examination of the soil test would be carried for the drainage system to align with the reversion of the discharge point at the Miller waterside check point that will discharge into the swamp.

Noting that illegal refuse dump into the drainage systems, had been major impediment at the ongoing construction of drainages across the state, the commissioner warned residents who had been indulged in the act to desist, disclosing that three persons were recently arrested in Asaba for illegal refuse dump on drainage system as they were being prosecuted by the law enforcement agents.

At the kilometers Ekakpamre, Ekrokpe-Usiefurun-Orhunwonen road, the works commissioner directed the contracting firm to disilt the drains to heighten the culvert which was the major reason the road earlier failed, while at Ugbolokposo-Alegbo road, the commissioner ordered the contracting firm to repair the failed portions and expand the drainage to link the discharge of water into natural water way.

Expectedly, the state government in order to achieve a higher environmental status had established the State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA) with a team of experts charged with the responsibility of reshaping the state capital that can be compared favourably with other cities in the country.

According to the Works Commissioner, the state government had embarked on massive road infrastructural road projects across the state, dictated by the need and availability of funds since it was practically impossible to touch all the nooks and cranny of the state dominated by rural and semi-urban areas with extremely difficult terrain

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

