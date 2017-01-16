Delta Govt Partners FG To Eradicate HIV/Malaria Diseases

The Delta State government has entered into working relationship with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) in its steps to eradicate Hiv/Malaria diseases.



Mr. Ovie Festus Agas, Secretary to the Delta State government who announced the state government’s working arrangements with the Federal Ministry of Health, disclosed that initiative to supply chain integrated programme had been introduced, adding that the initiative would work towards ensuring effective healthcare delivery in the state.



Mr. Agas told Journalists yesterday in Asaba that the present administration under the leadership of Dr. Ifenayi Okowa, had been committed to the effective healthcare delivery to its citizens, adding:



“The governor is a Medical Doctor by profession, and is very passionate about good healthcare delivery and therefore will support any programme that will add value to the health of Deltans”.



He said that the objective of the synergy with the Federal Ministry of Health, would ensure total eradication of the Hiv/Malaria diseases as well as sensitizing the people of the spread if cautions are not taken, disclosing that stakeholders in the state would key into the new strategy of an integrated programme for the distribution and redistribution of donor drug vaccines and immunization, as well as public sponsored pharmaceuticals for hospitals across the state.

According to him, the supply chain integrated project started in 2014 using 14 states as pilot programme, adding that the goal of the initiative would be targeted at the eradication of Hiv/Malaria, Tuberculosis disease and the distribution of the vaccines for accurate data that will facilitate the correction over stocking, under stocking and expired drug syndrome.

The SSG noted that currently, the initiative has created six warehouses covering the six geopolitical zones across the country, adding that the Calabar, warehouse had been the location for the South South.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Delta State Local Government Service Commission, Comrade Olumami Oyibo, has assured the members of the Nigeria Supply Chain Integration Projects (NSCIP), a project of the National Product Chain Management Programme (NPCMP), department of food and drugs services, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, of the commissioner’s willingness to key into their project to bring about enhances healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the members of the group to the commission’s chairman in Asaba, yesterday, Comrade Oyibo said that the commission will make sure that whatever that was discussed in order to improve the healthcare of the grassroots people will be implemented and promised that the commission will sensitize the 25 local government chairman in the state and also, all the primary healthcare centers in the council areas to make sure that they all key into the objectives of the project.

He also commended members of the project from the Federal Ministry of Health and their Delta State counterpart, who came with them for finding time to visit the commission and for their care about the grassroots people’s healthcare, saying “this discussion will not end in my office”.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the team from the Federal Ministry of Health, Pharmacist (Mrs.) Kate Ekonye has said that they were at the commission’s office to seek for the assistance of the commission in sensitizing the grassroots people as the commission stands out as the arrow head of the councils in the state.



She said that National Project supply Chain Management Programme (NPSMP) domiciled in the department of food and drug services, Federal Ministry of Health commenced the process towards an effective and efficient supply management system, saying that the main objectives is to collaborate with all the states of the federation and programmes within the Federal Ministry of Health, especially Hiv/Aids, tuberculosis/leprosy, malaria, reproductive health, vaccine and immunization, to ensure effective and coordinated management of their supply chains.

