Delta NUT Laments Decline In NCE Applications To Education Colleges

The Delta State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT) has lamented the declined in Nigeria certificate of Education (NCE) applications to Colleges of Education, saying that situation currently creates worsened academic hemorrhage.

Mr. Joe Iyalekhue, the State Secretary of the Union who spoke on the need to reintegrate the NCE programme as members to Functional Education System, however listed the benefits of acquiring the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) as a basic foundation for a proficient teaching career, adding that the seeming disparity between University Qualification in Education and the Colleges of Education, was unequivocal.

While urging parents and guardians to steer their wards from quick fixes, Mr. Iyalakhue added that Education sector is not a cut and nail, but a vile rant sector that needed those acquiring to be part of it to follow the various fundamental stages, most of which to ensure that they start their career with a basic of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

He said that the educational system suffers from deteriorating quality and insufficient investment to people pace with the country’s burg coming school-age population, adding that Nigeria education system excels in many things.

For instance, free education not offered nationwide from primary to secondary schooling, also in terms of options, the supply of both private government/religious organization schools offer ample supply to a great mass of the people even in the remote villages.

He explained that in Nigeria teaching had been regarded as profession and often caused path chosen by accident, low academic expectation cum pursuit of income, adding that in the University system where the qualifications for professors are high, it creates a hole of over 60 percent of academic staff.

His words: “we need to encourage NCE Certificate to start as professional teachers and not the University degree with bogus courses graduated in lower grades”.

