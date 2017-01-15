DELTA POLICE ARRESTS 37 SUSPECTED CULTISTS DURING RAID

The Delta State Police Command recently stormed cults’ dens in the state, arresting no fewer than 37 suspected cultists.

The State Police Commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Asaba, disclosing that the suspects were arrested on tip-off and subsequent raid of their “hideouts in Asaba and its environs.

Besides the cultists arrested, some suspected armed robbers and kidnappers were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), Asaba while on routine patrol.

They were intercepted in a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. 425 DB, driven by one Ogheneware Benson in Udu Road, Warr.

On interrogation, Benson confessed that he snatched the vehicle from its owner, one Mrs. Mary-ann Ugberase in Effurun. It was learnt that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oghara Police Division also arrested some suspects: Oyibo Shell, EfeSosolobia and Ambrose Omoriyi who abducted one Prince Onovirighose on 23rd January, 2016 and later killed him after collecting a ransom of N1million n Oghara town.

Items recovered from the suspects, Alkali Baba Usman said, included one locally made cut to size single barrel gun and live cartridges.

In another development, the Commissioner said that one Sarah Usele of Usiefrun Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, reported to the Police at Out-Jeremu that she was travelling with her son, Iyoma Usele (35) in her kia car along Usiefrun/Orhuwhorun Road, Usiefrun, when four armed men operating with two vehicles blocked them at gun point and kidnapped him (IyomacUsele).

Respite came her way as vigilante men mobilized and gave the hoodlums a chase, arrested one of them identified as Efe Rueben, (31) in Okpa Road by Major Borvwe Street, Sapele, while others escaped with the victim.

Recovered from them include their operational vehicle, Toyota Avensis with Reg. No. UGH 711 AA and a driver’s license bearing Desmond Pleasure.

