Delta Poly Ozoro Expels 4 Students Over Alleged Rape

The Authorities of the Delta State owned Polytechnic Ozoro has expelled four of its students; Obi Collins Prosper, Ezeh Chidi, Ikoko Petrus and Lucky Eziah for their alleged involvement in rape and cultism.

A statement issued and signed by the school Registrar, Secretary to Academic Board, Mr. Solomon Onaibre, a copy made available to our reporter, stated that Obi Collins Prosper, National Diploma II, with Matriculation Number; DSPZ/SOE/15/78778, was a student in the Department of Medical Engineering, Ezeh Chidi, National Diploma I, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Ikoko Petrus, National Diploma I, Accountancy Department and Lucky Ezeah, National Diploma I, Business Administration, were expelled on the order of the school authority after the said students were arraigned before the students’ disciplinary committee for alleged cases of rape and cultism.

The statement further disclosed that the students apart from their alleged involvement in rape and cultism were also allegedly extorting money from female students (name withheld), adding that they have been landed over to the police for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku has introduced eight new programmes and three departments as part of a deliberate effort aimed at expanding the frontiers of the polytechnic education.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. (Mrs.) Edna Nneka Mogekwu who made this disclosure yesterday while exchanging views with journalists, said the eight new courses were vocational courses as recommended by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), adding that the three new departments would also serve as the umbrella of the courses.

