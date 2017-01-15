Delta Speaker praises Ohworode of Olomu

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, on Sunday described the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Ogoni- Oghoro 1, as an easy-going leader, friendly and effortlessly charming.

He also expressed his admiration for His Majesty’s leadership style, commitment to peace and high sense of patriotism.



In a congratulatory message to His Royal Majesty on the occasion of his 100th birthday and 29th anniversary of his ascension to the throne, Igbuya extolled the monarch’s exemplary dedication to service.

“Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni- Oghoro 1, JP, OON remains the measurement of positive leadership, courage, accountability and performance in the country” he said.

He also commended the oldest reigning king in the state for preserving and celebrating the culture and tradition of Urhobo, mobilizing Urhobo communities for developmental purposes and socializing the people.

Igbuya who acknowledged the erudition, modesty and charisma of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom commended him for responding to the needs of the people with understanding regardless of their appearance, reputation or mood.

He praised him for using his intellectual endowment for the boosting of community development and advancement of his people.

“I wish Your Majesty good health and happiness. I also wish the good people of Olomu kingdom peace, progress and prosperity” the message ended.

