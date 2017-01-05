Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities The Delta state government says it will focus on the development of roads in the riverine and agrarian communities in 2017. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, made this known …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.