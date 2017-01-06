Delta State renovates technical colleges with N2 billion

Over N2b has been expended on infrastructural development and equipment purchase by the Delta State government in the phased infrastructural upgrade of state-owned technical colleges at Agbor, Ofagbe, and Sapele.

The state Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who made the disclosure in Asaba, recently explained that this was possible with the state being one of the few states to religiously access the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds, provided by the Federal Government, for accelerated basic education.

He informed that the state accessed from the commission, the sum of N2b and N1.9b in 2013 and 2014 respectively, having provided the mandatory 50 per cent counterpart funds.

Ebie added that the government was determined to reposition the seven technical colleges for accelerated technological growth and entrepreneurial education, with a view to equipping the youths with the requisite skills set needed to convert them to employers of labour.

He said that the government was on course to access the 2015 UBEC funds, following the approval for the release of over N876 billion, by the State Executive Council (SEC) being the state’s counterpart funds.

In an attempt top provide increased access to education, the government he said established 21 public schools across the state comprising, four public secondary schools, and 17 primary schools.

According to Ebie, the government also intervened in the areas of construction and renovation of 327 classroom blocks at a total cost of over N1b, while 48, 330 students, and 5, 858 teachers were provided furniture at a cost of over N2 billion.

The commissioner disclosed that through the policy on the use of public school premises and issuance/renewal of licenses, the ministry generated over N69m between January and November 2016.

“Despite the plethora of challenges faced by the

ministry, we are determined and will continue to work hard towards uplifting the standards across all strata of the educational system,” Ebie assured.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

