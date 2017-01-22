Delta To Partner With NDDC On Project Completion

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. lfeanyi Okowa has stated that the state government would partner with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the completion of ongoing NDDC projects in the state

Senator Okowa who stated this at the weekend in Umunede, IKa North East Local Government Area after inspecting the 4.3km Umunede Ring Road project, commended NDDC for its timely intervention in the construction of theroad project and promised his government partnership with the commission to complete the road.

He explained that the road project was important to the community because it would help open up the town to the major communities around them.

He expressed his satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road saying ” l am satisfy with the work being done on this road, this work is done according to specification. l know how important this road is to us especially to the traditional ruler of this town and his people. l remembered when he visited me with some of his cabinet members to request that the road be constructed.”

” l was a member of the senate committee on NDDC then and l had help attract the project to be included into the budget, my administration will partner with NDDC to ensure that the remaining uncompleted 2km of the 4.3km road be completed if the commission is experiencing any challenge in completing it.”

The governor commended the Umunede community for co-operating with the contractor to ensure that the work was done without any disturbance from them that would have disrupted the work.

Governor Okowa was accompanied on the inspection by the member representing lka North Constituency, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri in the State House Of Assembly.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

