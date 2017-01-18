Delta women protest continuous attack by Fulani herdsmen – NAIJ.COM
Delta women protest continuous attack by Fulani herdsmen
About a thousand (1000) women of Orhorho community barricaded the East-West Road, Ughelli, Delta Today, January 18, to protest incessant molestation and attack by Fulani herdsmen in the state. According to a report by Vanguard, the protest constituted …
