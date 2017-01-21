Demarcation of cattle routes, graze reserves panacea to farmer/herdsmen

Some herdsmen in Yobe have said that the panacea to incessant farmers/herdsmen clash is dermarcaion of cattle routes and grazing reserves.

is the advised other state governments to emulate the state in demarcation of cattle routes and grazing reserves to provide a lasting solution to farmer/grazer conflicts.

The gave the advice in seoarte interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Babbangida, Yobe, on Saturday.

They said that the peace existing in Yobe was as a result of demarcation of grazing reserves by the state government.

Malam Buba Muhammad, a herdsman, from Biriri village, said the state had not recorded any case of farmer/herdsmen clash in the last eight years.

Muhammad attributed the peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen to the demarcation and protection of the cattle routes by the Yobe Livestock Development Programme.

Another herdsman, Bello Musa, said if all state governments demarcate cattle routes and grazing reserves, the clash between farmers/herdsmen would not occur.

Bakari Hassan, a from Cirokusko, commended the state government for the free yearly vaccination of livestock, provision of water points, cattle routes and grazing reserves in the state.

He said the annual vaccination had reduced death of livestock.

“The vaccination has reduced spread of diseases, improved health of animals, meat and dairy production,’’ he said.

Dr Mustapha Gaidam, Manager, Yobe livestock Development Programme, said over 1,000 km of cattle routes were demarcated across the state.

Gaidam said that government demarcated and beaconed cattle routes and also introduced free mass vaccination for animals since 2009.

He said these measures had helped to avert farmer/herdsmen clash in the state.

“I am happy to say, government efforts in taking appropriate measures have yielded positive results in Yobe state.’’

The manager commended the state government, community leaders, farmers and herdsmen for supporting the measures to ensure peace in the state.

