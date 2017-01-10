Democrats kick as Trump appoint’s in-law top Adviser

Democrats have called on the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to review President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner as a top adviser.

Mr Kushner, a wealthy property developer is married to Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

The Democrats raised concerns that the appointment may be in breach of U.S. nepotism law and constitutes a conflict of interest. But Trump’s lawyer insists there is no breach.

Jamie Gorelick, Trump’s Lawyer says that the Business Mogul will step down as head of his family business in compliance with ethics laws.

The U.S. Nepotism law signed in 1967 by President Lyndon Johnson, prevents public officials from promoting a relative “to a civilian position in the agency in which he is serving or over which he exercises jurisdiction or control”.

The law was initiated after President JF Kennedy appointed his brother Robert to the post of Attorney General in 1960.

According to the BBC, the law would stop a president from giving a cabinet job to a relative – but whether it applies to non-cabinet posts like advisers has not been reviewed yet.

Advisers are considered as part of White House Staff and as such are not subject to approval of Congress.

The post Democrats kick as Trump appoint’s in-law top Adviser appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

