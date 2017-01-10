Pages Navigation Menu

Democrats to Trump: Review your son-in-law’s appointment

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Democrats have called for US President-elect Donald Trump’s naming of his son-in-law as a top adviser to be reviewed over concerns of nepotism and conflict of interest. A group wants the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to scrutinise “legal issues” related to the appointment of Jared Kushner, 36. His lawyer says the post does not breach anti-nepotism laws.

