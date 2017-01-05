Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dencia speaks out in support of skin bleaching – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Dencia speaks out in support of skin bleaching
NAIJ.COM
Earlier this week, popular musician and skin whitening cream entrepreneur Dencia was a guest on UK television station Channel 4 and she was dragged by comedian and journalist Ava Vidal who accused her of selling an intellectual lie to customers who …
'You cannot get rid of dark spots without lightening': Dencia defends her cream on Channel 4Nigerian Entertainment Today
BN TV: “Dear Mini-Me, no Whitenicious” – Watch Ruby Suze's Open Letter to her Daughter on Lightening CreamsBella Naija

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.