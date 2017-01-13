Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Denunciation, condemnation and dire warnings: Can these be Christian? – Catholic Culture

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Catholic Culture

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Denunciation, condemnation and dire warnings: Can these be Christian?
Catholic Culture
You would be hard-pressed to find a Catholic today who would dare to denounce or condemn anyone for their failure to accept the Gospel and live accordingly. Such harsh speech is part of the larger secular culture, but it has generally faded from what

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.