Denunciation, condemnation and dire warnings: Can these be Christian? – Catholic Culture
|
Catholic Culture
|
Denunciation, condemnation and dire warnings: Can these be Christian?
Catholic Culture
You would be hard-pressed to find a Catholic today who would dare to denounce or condemn anyone for their failure to accept the Gospel and live accordingly. Such harsh speech is part of the larger secular culture, but it has generally faded from what …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG