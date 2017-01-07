Pages Navigation Menu

Department of Petroleum Resources Agency to intensify surveillance on petroleum products supply – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business


Department of Petroleum Resources Agency to intensify surveillance on petroleum products supply
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will intensify nationwide surveillance of petroleum products supply in the country in 2017 to ensure accuracy. Mr Mohammed Abba, the New Zonal Operations Controller of the Abuja zone of DPR, made …
