Deployment of 4,000 peacekeeping force in S/Sudan ongoing – UN

The UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said it was dcontinuing its discussions with the transitional national unity Government on the deployment of 4,000-strong regional protection force in the country. The force was authorised by the UN Security Council in August 2016 but has yet to be deployed. “The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)…

The post Deployment of 4,000 peacekeeping force in S/Sudan ongoing – UN appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

