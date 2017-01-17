Pages Navigation Menu

Deposed Baale of Olode recounts ordeal after attack by thugs

Chief Lukman Ilufemiloye Alao

The suspended Baale of Olode in Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State, Chief Lukman Ilufemiloye Alao has been hospitalized after an alleged attack by suspected hoodlums. Alao, who was removed by the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji last week, had since approached the court to challenge what he called his unlawful […]

