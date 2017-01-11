Pages Navigation Menu

Depressing story of how a Nigerian dad squandered monies son sent from abroad

Earlier on today, a video of a man cursing out family members who squander monies sent home by relations living abroad for projects trended.

You also need to read this story shared by Munira about a Nigerian man who’s living that reality right now.

This guy’s father squandered the money his son sent from abroad for a house and had the guts to send him fake pictures while he was away. Not until the young man returned and met the shock of his life. Quite depressing.

