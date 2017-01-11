Depressing story of how a Nigerian dad squandered monies son sent from abroad
Earlier on today, a video of a man cursing out family members who squander monies sent home by relations living abroad for projects trended.
You also need to read this story shared by Munira about a Nigerian man who’s living that reality right now.
This guy’s father squandered the money his son sent from abroad for a house and had the guts to send him fake pictures while he was away. Not until the young man returned and met the shock of his life. Quite depressing.
If your brother abroad sends you $$ and you use it to party , you will die. 😭😭😂😂😂 Facebook won’t kill me pic.twitter.com/YMQqcdVM7Q
— kowope alhaji (@Hju_z) January 10, 2017
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG