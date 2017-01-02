Derby County Agree To Sell Lee Grant To Stoke City Permanently

Derby County have accepted a bid of £1.5m rising to £2m with add ons, for goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Lee Grant has also now agreed personal terms with Stoke.

Lee Grant has been on loan at Stoke since the end of August, and has been outstanding in goal, deputising for the injured Jack Butland.

That loan deal expires after Stoke’s home game with Watford tomorrow night, and his permanent deal will be officially confirmed in the next 48 hours.

It caps a startling rise for the man who turns 34 later this month. He didn’t make a single appearance for Derby this season in the Championship, before being called on to become Stoke’s first choice in the Premier League.

I’ll be honest, probably leading up to the Liverpool game I was giving up hope of a deal going through,” he told the Sentinel. “It was frustrating because myself and Stoke had made it clear that we wanted it doing but obviously there are three parties involved in the situation.

“The transition has been quite quick here. I would have been so disappointed if we hadn’t reached an agreement because I have already felt like a Stoke player and kind of building towards that from the moment I walked through the door.

“Now I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me as a Stoke player. You can’t help but enjoy the big fixtures we’ve been playing … although in terms of my professionalism and my pride, it’s stinging at the moment. There wasn’t too much of me going home happy after the Chelsea game. We’ll look to start the new year on a good note against Watford – and with a clean sheet.”

