DESOPADEC staff want Urhobo HOSTCOM to end calls for the sack of Makinde

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AGITATED staff of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Develop-ment Commission (DESOPADEC) have charged the Urhobo chapter of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), to stop its campaign for the sack of DESOPADEC’s Managing Director, William Makinde.

In a statement signed by Erhijakpor Darlington, Leader and Benson Ofan, on behalf of others, Urhobo staff in DESOPADEC, said “The action by the Urhobo HOSTCOM is rather sectiona.Problems currently being faced by the commission are not peculiar to Urhobo ethnic nationality”

