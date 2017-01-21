Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DESOPADEC staff want Urhobo HOSTCOM to end calls for the sack of Makinde

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

AGITATED staff of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Develop-ment Commission (DESOPADEC) have charged the Urhobo chapter of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), to stop its campaign for the sack of DESOPADEC’s Managing Director, William Makinde.

In a statement signed by Erhijakpor Darlington, Leader and Benson Ofan, on behalf of others, Urhobo staff in DESOPADEC, said “The  action by the Urhobo HOSTCOM is rather sectiona.Problems currently being faced by the commission are not peculiar to Urhobo ethnic nationality”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post DESOPADEC staff want Urhobo HOSTCOM to end calls for the sack of Makinde appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.