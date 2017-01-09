Pages Navigation Menu

DESOPADEC workers strip naked to protest non-payment of bonuses – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


DESOPADEC workers strip naked to protest non-payment of bonuses
Some workers of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) stripped naked on Monday, January 9, to protest the non-payment of their bonuses by the commission. DESOPADEC workers go naked to protest non-payment of …
Staff shut down DESOPADEC head office over non-payment of allowances in WarriDaily Post Nigeria
Workers shutdown DESOPADEC over unpaid salaries, allowancesNigerian Observer
DESOPADEC shut down by naked protesters in WarriThe Nation Newspaper

