Desperate woman caught trying to sneak boyfriend out of jail in suitcase (Photos)

A woman tried to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison by hiding him in a pink suitcase but got caught when she struggled to pull it along on her way out.

The attempted jailbreak took place in the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison, better known as Puente Ayala, located in the state of Anzoategui, in north-eastern Venezuela.Antonieta Robles Saouda, 25, went to the jail with a six-year-old girl to visit Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, who is serving nine years and eight months after being convicted for car robbery.



She came in carrying a pink suitcase but the guards’ suspicions were aroused when she had difficulty moving it on the way out.

On closer inspection, they found a very cramped Vargas huddled inside.

Though a small and slim man, Vargas has evidently performed a feat of contortionism to cram himself into the small space, as pictures released by the jail show.

The brand-new looking pink suitcase is large but no larger than those usually seen at airports, and Saouda had even crammed in some extra material, perhaps to soften the outline of Vargas’s form.

The couple were both arrested and the man was sent back to his cell.

The little girl was put in the temporary care of Social Services.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

