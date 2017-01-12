Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Desperate woman caught trying to sneak boyfriend out of jail in suitcase (Photos)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman tried to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison by hiding him in a pink suitcase but got caught when she struggled to pull it along on her way out.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The attempted jailbreak took place in the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison, better known as Puente Ayala, located in the state of Anzoategui, in north-eastern Venezuela.Antonieta Robles Saouda, 25, went to the jail with a six-year-old girl to visit Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, who is serving nine years and eight months after being convicted for car robbery.

She came in carrying a pink suitcase but the guards’ suspicions were aroused when she had difficulty moving it on the way out.

On closer inspection, they found a very cramped Vargas huddled inside.

Though a small and slim man, Vargas has evidently performed a feat of contortionism to cram himself into the small space, as pictures released by the jail show.

The brand-new looking pink suitcase is large but no larger than those usually seen at airports, and Saouda had even crammed in some extra material, perhaps to soften the outline of Vargas’s form.

The couple were both arrested and the man was sent back to his cell.

The little girl was put in the temporary care of Social Services.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.