Despicable: Pastor arraigned for allegedly cutting off wife’s breast

A Chief Magistrates Court has remanded a 61-yr-old pastor in jail for the murder of his wife.

A 61-year-old man has been arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State, on Monday, January 9, 2017, for allegedly cutting off one of his wife’s breasts .

The suspect, Mr Adejare Adebayo, also identified as a pastor, reportedly carried out the shocking act at Onikankan Village, Ibadan on Christmas eve, December 24, 2017, Daily Post reports.

The 43-year-old victim, Mrs Risikayat Adegbule, died after a few days of suffering excruciating pains.

According to the Prosecutor, Cpl. Salewa Hammed, the suspect is quoted to have claimed to have cut off his wife’s right breast following her experience with Cancer in her left breast, a fact that is yet to be ascertained.

Mr Adebayo reportedly pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of murder .

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, ordered that the accused remanded in Agodi Prison Custody, Ibadan, and adjourned the matter until January 30 for mention.

