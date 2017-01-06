Despite Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung estimates massive fourth-quarter profits
Despite going through a tough few months in its smartphone division, Samsung is reporting some pretty huge estimates for Q4 2016. The news suggests that the Galaxy Note 7 debacle was really just a blip on the radar for Samsung.
