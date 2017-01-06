Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Despite Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung estimates massive fourth-quarter profits

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Despite going through a tough few months in its smartphone division, Samsung is reporting some pretty huge estimates for Q4 2016. The news suggests that the Galaxy Note 7 debacle was really just a blip on the radar for Samsung.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Despite Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung estimates massive fourth-quarter profits appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.