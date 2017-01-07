Pages Navigation Menu

Detectives hunt down boy’s kidnappers – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Detectives hunt down boy's kidnappers
Daily Nation
Relatives pose with Kelson Kimani (centre) who was kidnapped from their house in Thika on Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY. In Summary. Thika West Deputy County Commissioner Tom Anjere said police launched investigations into the kidnapping as …
