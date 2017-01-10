Devil Incarnate: Man slits elder brothers throat over pocket money

Jobless 22-yr-old man has been arrested after slitting his elder brother's throat over pocket money.

A 22-year-old man has killed his elder brother in his sleep for failing to give him pocket money.

The suspect, Dominic Ogbaji, an indigene of Cross River State, reportedly slit his brother , 32-year-old John Ogbaji’s throat.

Daily Post reports that the incident occurred on November 2, 2016 at Ajegunle in Mpape Village, FCT Abuja.

Dominic who was a barber in his village, relocated to Abuja in search of greener pastures. Although he had gone to live with his sister, she directed him to his brother.

According to his confession, the suspect informed the deceased that he needed a job, but John had been unable to get him one.

Dominic claimed that life became harder for him as besides feeding, John did not give him any pocket money.

On the night the shocking crime was carried out, John reportedly gave Dominic N60 to buy bread and pure water as their dinner.

Afterwards, Dominic demanded that John give him N4000 to enable him return to the village but he was not given.

Later that night, Dominic used a cutlass to slit John’s throat while he slept, and made away with the deceased’s N10,000 and his phone, escaping to Cross River state.

Sun News Online reports that the body of the deceased was discovered by a neighbor who had gone to charge her phone in John’s house.

She immediately raised an alarm and the case was reported to the police, who launched a manhunt in search of the suspect.

The mother of the brother’s was informed of the incident and as soon as Dominic returned him, she had handed him over to the police, who transferred him to the Abuja Police Command.

In his confession, Dominic said, “I regret killing my brother because I was hungry and needed pocket money, so the devil pushed me to the evil thing I did.”

Confirming the shocking incident, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Mohammed Mustapha, told Sunday Sun that the young man will be charged to court for alleged murder.

