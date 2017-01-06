Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Deyemi Okanlawon earlier today took to Instagram to share his delight at how great married life has been with Damilola, his wife. The couple have been married since the year 2013, and reach the 4th amazing year of matrimony just as 2017 is starting to …
