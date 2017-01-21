Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace-Agu give smashing sensual performances in Blogger’s Wife

By Ayo Onikoyi

The movie, ‘Blogger’s Wife’ produced by Seun Oloketuyi, the organizer of the annual Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards tells the story of a male blogger whose power is his internet-enabled laptop, his downfall is almost his wife and his weapon, sex. The quest to overcome this challenges and meet his wife’s expectation leads to the various intense scenes that add a twist to the story.

The movie which will be in cinemas from Friday, February 10, 2017, features amazing performances by new cinema sensation; Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Adeniyi Johnson, Seun Omojola, Segun Arinze, Adunni Ade, Aisha Lawal, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Bukunmi Oluwashina, and many others.

The trailer for the movie “Blogger’s Wife” was released few days back and has stirred up different opinions from viewers. It is a gripping and engaging drama that gives an insight on the pressure a spouse face while been engaged or married to a blogger in our immediate society.

“Blogger’s Wife, is a different Nollywood movie, with a fresh storyline. It has so many moral lessons in it. We get to see how a man plays the role of a blogger, which as we all know is mostly a woman’s job. It is a movie everyone should see especially this valentine season, so we can learn how to handle occupational problems in our families and build a happy home,” said Seun Oloketuyi.

The post Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace-Agu give smashing sensual performances in Blogger’s Wife appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

