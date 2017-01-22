Diamond Platnumz & Zari Hassan Cover Mamas & Papas Magazine

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Plantnumz and his Ugandan girlfriend Zari Hassan grace the cover of Tanzanian parenting and lifestyle magazine, Mamas & Papas. Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama, Zari Hassan Flaunts Fabulous Post-Baby Body The latest edition tagged “An affair of the heart” features the power couple before welcoming their second child in December 2016.

