Diamond Platnumz & Zari Hassan Cover Mamas & Papas Magazine

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Plantnumz and his Ugandan girlfriend Zari Hassan grace the cover of Tanzanian parenting and lifestyle magazine, Mamas & Papas. Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama, Zari Hassan Flaunts Fabulous Post-Baby Body The latest edition tagged “An affair of the heart” features the power couple before welcoming their second child in December 2016.

