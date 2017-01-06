Grace grabs more houses – Zimbabwe Independent
|
Zimbabwe Independent
|
Grace grabs more houses
Zimbabwe Independent
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe's security personnel allegedly threatened to shoot the Sheriff of the High Court, Macauff Madega, when he delivered an eviction order to the First Family's Blue Roof palace in the Helensvale area of Borrowdale suburb, as it also …
Diamond ring shame: I'm not in defiance of court order, Mugabe's wife Grace says
Zimbabwe: A Law Unto Herself
Grace Mugabe on the rampage, invade properties, guards threaten to shoot deputy sherif
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG