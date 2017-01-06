Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grace grabs more houses – Zimbabwe Independent

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zimbabwe Independent

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Grace grabs more houses
Zimbabwe Independent
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe's security personnel allegedly threatened to shoot the Sheriff of the High Court, Macauff Madega, when he delivered an eviction order to the First Family's Blue Roof palace in the Helensvale area of Borrowdale suburb, as it also …
Diamond ring shame: I'm not in defiance of court order, Mugabe's wife Grace saysNews24
Zimbabwe: A Law Unto HerselfAllAfrica.com
Grace Mugabe on the rampage, invade properties, guards threaten to shoot deputy sherifBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
NewsDay
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.