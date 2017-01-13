Diary of a Decent Girl by Joro Olumofin

The Diary and Struggles of a Decent Girl by @joroolumofin (Juxtaposition of Cognition i.e I put myself in the mind and shoes of a Decent Girl). Hi, my name is (Kemi/Amina/Amaka) I’m a Decent Girl but I’m having so much trouble getting a guy, it is so hard for me, I have to look in…

The post Diary of a Decent Girl by Joro Olumofin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

