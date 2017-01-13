Diary of a Decent Girl by Joro Olumofin
The Diary and Struggles of a Decent Girl by @joroolumofin (Juxtaposition of Cognition i.e I put myself in the mind and shoes of a Decent Girl). Hi, my name is (Kemi/Amina/Amaka) I’m a Decent Girl but I’m having so much trouble getting a guy, it is so hard for me, I have to look in…
The post Diary of a Decent Girl by Joro Olumofin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG