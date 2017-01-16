Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fast-track Niger Delta peace process, Dickson urges FG – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fast-track Niger Delta peace process, Dickson urges FG
Vanguard
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on the Federal Government to fast-track the ongoing peace process in the Niger Delta, with a view to building consensus on the economic, political and security issues to achieve lasting peace in the …
Bayelsa, World Bank,Others Sign N1.2bn Water Projects For 200 CommunitiesLeadership Newspapers
'Dickson 'll perform better in his second term'The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa Govt. releases N422m counterpart fund for water projectsDaily Trust
The Tide –Guardian
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.