Dickson’s Aide Fete Traditional Rulers, Youth Groups Over Support For Bayelsa Govt Policies

Chief Olalibo Osain Ibokolo, the Bayelsa State Governor’s Special Representative to Ogbia Local Government Council of the State played host to Traditional Rulers, Clan Heads and others Youth groups over the need for proper consultation and need to deepen the support for State Government policies on development.

According to Ibokolo, though the visits and hosting of various clan heads, traditional rulers and youths in Ogbia Local Government Council is strategic for the actualization of the charge given to all governor’s representatives by the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson during inauguration, the visits to traditional rulers and other stakeholders is targeted at proper consultation and motivation for the grassroots to support the present Restoration Government in the State.‎

The Governor’s Representative, Chief Olalibo Osain Ibokolo,‎ who paid an unscheduled familiarization visit to all the clan heads and traditional rulers in the Ogbia area, said his visit is necessitated by his respect for traditional institutions and elders stressing that any child who wants to do well in life must first of all respect elders.

According to him, the visit Will enable him to identity with the problems and challenges of his people. He asserted that his duty is not only to represent his boss, the Governor but to also to serve his people and report as feed back to him.

He assured the people of the Governor’s passionate love for the Ogbia people and charged them to reciprocate by supporting his administration.

In their separate remarks, the Royal Majesties of the three clans (Oloibiri, Emeyal and Anyama), HRM king Madock Ogbogi, king G.A Lawson and king Omie Theophilus and Chief Benson Agadaga, the National Chairman of the Ogbia Brotherhood were all

full of gratitude to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for appointing their son whom they describe as intelligent, down to earth and very sincere man.

They all advised him to sustain the gesture and not listen to bad advisers. They express appreciation to Chief Olalibo Osain for undertaking such visit just after his inauguration and did not wait for the Governor to mobilize him. According to the traditional heads, this is the first of its kind and must be commended as it shows how highly he esteems them.

The clan heads pledged their unflinching support to enable him succeed while appealing to the Governor to restore electricity to Ogbia and to award the contract for the construction of Ogu-Anyama road. They also decry the high level of neglect of the grassroots and traditional rulers by politicians in the area.

The Royal Majesties thanked the governor’s helmsman for coming to identify with them and prayed God to protect both the Governor and his Rep. They however observed that this is a sign of better things to come and call on him to unite Ogbia kingdom

without sentiment s. According to them,”Ogbia is divided and wounded. The Ogbia they use to know that has it’s guiding principle of each for all, all for each is now a shadow”.

In his response, Chief Olalibo Osain who was full of praises thanked the traditional rulers for the show of love for the governor and promise never to let them down. He assured that the Governor will soon undertake a ‘ thank you tour’ to all communities through his office after the festivities are over.

He hinted that his boss, the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has directed the commissioner for works to facilitate the immediate commencement of the clearing of Ogu-Anyama road.

He also informed the traditional rulers that the Governor has launched “operation light up Bayelsa”, and that he is optimistic that his boss will extend the gesture to Ogbia and other places.