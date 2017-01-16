Did Kourtney Go Too Far With This Intentional Nipple Flash During Late Night With Justin Bieber?

The Kardashians must live for the drama.

Shrouded in it since they emerged into the spotlight, every day there is yet another controversial topic involving their name – and it’s obvious they go looking for it.

You see, on Saturday, Kourtney (who has three children) went out dressed in oversized pyjamas.

Seriously:

Oh yeah, and her nipples were proudly shown off. Sorry, forgot that part.

Here’s a full scope of her outfit:

Joining Justin Bieber at Hollywood’s The Peppermint Club, Kourtney was actually dressed up for a previous event, a ‘Pyjama jammy jam’ birthday party, whatever that means.

This nearly-nude event came after Kourtney went befok when her baby daddy went missing while partying with Kim in Dubai on Friday night, as he had travelled with Kim to keep her company.

How exciting.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

