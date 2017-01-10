Did We Show You Emma Stone’s Awkward Golden Globes Hug? [Video]

Awkward is as awkward does. There’s no way of getting around it.

You can laugh the situation away, pretend it didn’t happen, or, in Emma Stone’s case, apologise profusely. On live camera.

While we are used to seeing awkward handshakes being thrown around by everyone from sports players to presidents, Stone’s performance involved a very awkward hug:

Emma Stone’s awkward reaction to her double hug w/ Damien Chazelle was hilarious/reminded me of this: https://t.co/WK2P2hl2tZ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mww9hEPoaf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

The incident happened at the Golden Globes when she was attempting to congratulate “La La Land” director/writer Damien Chazelle, after his win for Best Original Screenplay.

The woman that got all of Chazelle’s attention was, in fact, his girlfriend.

Sure, Stone went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but some moments will never be lived down.

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

