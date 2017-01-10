Pages Navigation Menu

Did We Show You Emma Stone’s Awkward Golden Globes Hug? [Video]

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment

Awkward is as awkward does. There’s no way of getting around it.

You can laugh the situation away, pretend it didn’t happen, or, in Emma Stone’s case, apologise profusely. On live camera.

While we are used to seeing awkward handshakes being thrown around by everyone from sports players to presidents, Stone’s performance involved a very awkward hug:

The incident happened at the Golden Globes when she was attempting to congratulate “La La Land” director/writer Damien Chazelle, after his win for Best Original Screenplay.

The woman that got all of Chazelle’s attention was, in fact, his girlfriend.

Sure, Stone went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but some moments will never be lived down.

