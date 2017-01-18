‘Die Hard’ Director Returns From 14 Years In The Wilderness To Make This Video Game Commercial [Video]

If you’re a fan of John McTiernan, the man behind such works as Die Hard, Predator, and The Hunt for Red October, it’s been a barren 14 years.

Not that he was lounging by the pool and putting his feet up during that time, because John was actually locked up in prison at various points.

He was embroiled in the 2006 wiretapping scandal that many called Hollywood’s Watergate, the private eye Anthony Pellicano at the centre of it all.

We’ll deal with those juicy details first with the help of Vulture:

McTiernan’s involvement with Pellicano, who would routinely illegally wiretap people he was investigating and outright threaten some, came during the contentious production of MGM’s Rollerball remake. One of the movie’s sets was destroyed in a mysterious fire and McTiernan’s suspicions were soon cast on Charles Roven, the movie’s producer. (Roven would go on to produce Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.) Pellicano, of course, illegally wiretapped Roven, and McTiernan was implicated. In the spring of 2006, McTiernan pleaded guilty… Throughout the entire trial, which had enough weird details and wild detours to merit its own award-winning mini-series (one of the lawyers prosecuting McTiernan was a former actor who had been rejected for a small role in The Hunt for Red October), McTiernan was uninsurable, due to the fact that he could have been sentenced at any moment. A number of high-profile projects were assembled, with funding in place, only to fall apart because of the unpredictability of McTiernan’s involvement.

And now, emerging on the other side, McTiernan has returned and directed the commercial for the upcoming video game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Vulture again, singing his praises:

The combination of brutal violence and sly humor is something of a McTiernan trademark: It defined Die Hard, and became such a large part of the McTiernan brand… This is an ideal way of reminding people of what made him so special while announcing that, after 14 years away, he still has some of the best action-filmmaking chops around… Whatever the case, Hollywood loves a comeback story, and there would be no greater comeback than John McTiernan assuming his place, once more, as the King of Action Cinema.

I smell a Liam Neeson, Jason Statham and McTiernan blockbuster headed our way.

[source:vulture]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

