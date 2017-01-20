Diego Costa Available For Match Against Hull City

Diego Costa is available for Chelsea‘s Premier League clash with Hull on Sunday and wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, head coach Antonio Conte says.



Diego Costa trained alone on Sunday and Monday before rejoining his team-mates at Cobham on Tuesday.

“Yes. He’s available for the game against Hull City. He restarted having training sessions on Tuesday with the rest of the team.

‘Diego trained on Sunday and Monday to help him train with us on Tuesday. He trained with a fitness coach, not alone.

‘Usually every week I have a chat with my players. This week I had different chats with my players.

“I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea. He’s very happy to play with us. This idea (to move) is far from his mind.”

‘I don’t see any problem with him.’

