Diego Costa Dropped From Matchday Squad Amid Row With Fitness Coach

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been reportedly dropped by Blues boss Antonio Conte from the squad facing Leicester City this weekend. The Brazilian was reported to have been in a training ground row with a fitness coach regarding a back injury. The Spain international has not trained with the Chelsea squad for three days, although …

The post Diego Costa Dropped From Matchday Squad Amid Row With Fitness Coach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

