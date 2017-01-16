Diego Costa Ready To Mend Fences With Antonio Conte

Diego Costa is ready to call a truce with Chelsea and stay until the end of the season, according to The Sun.

However, it is reported the striker will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Costa’s current contract runs until the summer of 2019.

Costa and Conte fell out when the Chelsea manager sided with a member of his medical staff over a back complaint from the striker.

Costa’s representatives have been trying to attract interest from China but that is unlikely with no formal offer on the table and Chinese authorities closing the door on foreign signings.

Chinese clubs were allowed three foreign players and one non-Chinese Asian but the quota is changing to just three foreigners in a bid to stem the flow of expensive imports.

