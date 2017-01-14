Diego Costa responds to controversy with Instagram post

Diego Costa may be out in the cold, but that has not stop the Spanish international from showing support to his teammates ahead of their trip to Leicester. The Blues are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, having seen their 13 match win-streak brought to an end by Spurs last …

The post Diego Costa responds to controversy with Instagram post appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

