Diezani to Temporarily Forfeit $153m to FG following Court Order

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, issued an interim order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of $153.3 million belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke. The monies were said to be domiciled with three Nigerian banks. Justice Muslim Hassan gave the order following exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial […]

