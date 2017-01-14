Digital Switch Over and the Challenges Ahead – Nigeria Today
|
Daily Trust
|
Digital Switch Over and the Challenges Ahead
Nigeria Today
Indeed, it has not been an easy journey for Nigeria leading to the Digital Switch on for terrestrial television which started in 2008 when Nigeria signed the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) protocol, literally meaning that we are bound to …
TV digitization: Everything you need to know
