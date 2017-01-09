Digital switch over: NBC pledges improved signal in FCT

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), says it is working closely with a distributor to boost the signal of digital television broadcast in areas where it is weak.

Dr Armstrong Idachaba, Director in the office of the Director General of NBC, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday

NAN recalls that the federal government launched the Abuja phase of the Digital Switch Over (DSO), on Dec. 21, 2016, signalling the commencement of the full roll-out of digital television broadcasting across the federal capital territory.

Idachaba said the commission was aware that some parts of the signals were weak in certain areas like Mararaba and Orozo, assuring that the signals would be enhanced.

He explained that it was not as if the transmitters of the signal distributor was not powerful, but that it was due to some natural obstacles like mountains and rocks.

“It is not unusual. Usually, anywhere you have a roll out, and especially with broadcast, you are likely to have a few challenges for very obvious reasons.

“When you are transmitting across territories, there are some obstacles that can come in the way that are probably anticipated.

“But when you start full transmission, you will discover that there are some adjustments with regard to what the outcome is expected to be.

“Before we began full broadcast, we actually did a field test, we knew that some parts of the signals were weak in certain areas like Mararaba and Orozo.

“ The signal distributor, Pinnacle Communications are actually making efforts to do what we call infield so that they can boost the signals in those areas’’, Idachaba said.

He added that the commission was working to increase the number and capacity of Call Center to ensure that it had more personnel that would handle calls emanating from the public.

He said the call centre operator recorded over 2000 calls from subscribers the first day the Abuja digitisation was rolled out,

He added that the line had improved in terms of interface with regards to getting the right code for activation.

“ The reason why we are having problem with the call centre is because of the high number of calls from the public.

“ We are trying to increase the call centre capacity to have more people that will handle those calls and then to also technically increase the capacity of the centre.“

Idachaba, however, appealed to the public to be patient and read the manual of the box carefully for better and easy understanding of the activation process.

He said “when you are dealing with the issue that is related to technology, it is only when you rollout that you will exactly experience some of those things.’’

He said the price of the box as printed on it was still N1,500, adding that Government deliberately made it affordable.

Some television viewers in Kuje Area Council said the digital signals were poor as they had difficulties in accessing some of the channels.

Mr Josiah Musa, a subscriber, said signal was poor in the area and that his family could not enjoy the digital broadcast during the yuletide.

“When I noticed this challenge, I consulted a dealer and was told to pay more money for the upgrade of the decoder.

“I could not watch anything during the Christmas, only few channels were available and sometimes no signals.

“At the beginning, we were told that 30 channels will be available to subscribers for the year but, as I speak to you, the channels are not showing”, he said.

Musa, who said signals were better with antenna in some places, called for upgrade of the facility and expressed optimism that the service would improve with time.

Martins Odiase, another subscriber who connected his decoder to an external antenna told NAN that the digital switchover service was effective in his area.

“I am not having any problem with signal and all the 30 channels are really clear in my area”, he said.

Some residents of Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT were seen patronising dealers of Digital Switch Over of the Free TV set top box on Thursday

One of the residents Michael Atom said he was buying the box because he had seen the neighbour’s working.

Owolabi Dele, another resident agreed with Atom, saying he bought the black set top box and had been enjoying it, “although I have heard some people complaining of not being able to install the box.’’

He advised residents to buy the black box instead of the white, saying it was the best.

A dealer who pleaded anonymity said, “the white box does not have service in the area.”

According to him, many people who have the white box in the area are complaining of not being able to install it.

Temitope Oluwadare said she bought the white set top box, but was unable to install it.

“I had to pay N 600 to get it configured, yet it did not work”, she said.

Mary Enoch, a staff with the Area Council Secretariat, said she bought three boxes and was yet to install any.

A distributor, Emmanuel Eze, told NAN in Bwari “we have distributed and activated over 9000 set top boxes at the stipulated price of N1,500 each.

“The major challenge we have now is that the signal is too slow for us to activate the decoder for people, the network system cannot even accommodate the activation on the internet.

“If the Federal Government can invest more funds to overhaul the digital project, it will liberalise access to media information, create jobs and benefit artisans”, Eze said.

He advised those experiencing bad signals to use external antenna.

Chinedu Attah said the box worked well when supported by an external antenna.

“Mine is working, I saw a friend using it and it was good. That was why I also bought.’’

NAN

The post Digital switch over: NBC pledges improved signal in FCT appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

