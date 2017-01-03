Digitalisation: RATTAWU Calls For Salary Increment

As broadcast media houses in the country are set for the commencement of digitalisation this year, the national president of Radio and Television Theatre and Art Workers Union (RATTAWU), Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni, has called for an increment in the media workers’ salary .

Tsanni made the call yesterday while speaking specifically on the issue of media practitioners in Katsina State Television (KTTV), saying with the advent of digitalization they are expected to work 24 hours daily.

The RATTAWU boss added that the request is compelling in the face of the current economic recession and inflation of prices of goods and services in the nation.

He called on the state government, against this background, to increase the salary of workers to enable them sustain their welfare and deliver optimum services for the development of the state.

He assured that the union would continue to work for the improvement of wellbeing of its members, saying this is critical in maintaining high standards and efficiency in the era of digitalisation.

