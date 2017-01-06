Di’Ja shares Cute Photo of her Husband & Son | Says “I love my life any time I’m with you”

Singer Di’Ja is in a thankful mood this morning. The Mavin Records star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her husband and her son and explain just why she has reasons to be thankful. She wrote: “2015 I became a wife, 2016 I became a mother. 2017 we are all alive […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

