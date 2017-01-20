Dimitri Payet Kicked Out Of West Ham’s Players Whatsapp Group, Gets His Car Vandalised

Dimitri Payet’s car has been vandalised in his West Ham home on Thursday night.

The attack on the player’s car took place on Thursday night says the Daily Mail. “The car was targeted outside Payet’s house, with suggestions a brick was thrown through a window,” it reports.

Dimitri Payet and his wife Ludivine are desperate to move back to the south of France.

His former club Marseille are set to make a third bid, this time of £25million, and are confident that will get the deal done.

The midfielder’s exit now looks “inevitable” says the paper, which claims that he has alienated his colleagues as well as fans. “He has been ostracised by some teammates and the Frenchman is no longer welcome at team meetings and bonding dinners.” Other reports say he has been deleted from the first team’s WhatsApp group.

West Ham’s Captain Mark Noble and James Collins reportedly used Whatsapp to tell Payet he was no longer considered part of the team, with the West Ham group administrator Pedro Obiang telling him he was not welcome to be part of the team conversation any longer and deleted his number.

Bilic said: ‘Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stand very clearly and it stays the same.

‘We are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants to sign them or even because they want to go home. We know the market. Like everybody, he has his price.

‘The ball is in Marseille’s court. They expressed interest, now they should act.’

