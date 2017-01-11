Dimitri Seluk : Yaya Toure Rejected Offers From China

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has said the midfielder rejected a bigger offer from China than the one handed to Axel Witsel.

Seluk told Russian media outlet Championat: “I do not fully agree with Witsel, with this kind of money you can give up… More important is the mentality of a footballer. There are people who like money, and those who like football.

“For all the money in China, there is not a single player at the level of Yaya Toure… I am sure he will play at the highest level for another five years.”

